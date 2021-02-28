Comics & Puzzles
The national leader of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club, a group state officials say is expanding in membership and criminality, was arrested…
Her child was the first case of a rare COVID-related illness in Atlantic County. She wants others to know the signs.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Eight-year-old Avery Eykyn is a fun-loving, energetic and active young girl who loves sports and rarely complains when s…
ATLANTIC CITY — Years later than promised, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed three bills bringing legal weed to New Jersey.
The criticism Atlantic City officials recently directed at a store in Tanger Outlets The Walk for boarding up its windows is like blaming the …
Free college is now guaranteed for as many as 50,000 students in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed into law the Community Colleg…
LINWOOD — Someone destroyed the roadside memorial dedicated to a Somers Point teen who was killed by a drunken driver in 2004, police said Thursday.
A 26-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township woman is accused of selling meth out of her home, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
An Atlantic City man indicted in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington posted on Facebook about being pepper sprayed and urinating in H…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — NASA made one giant leap into South Jersey by teaming up with the Federal Aviation Administration William J. Hughes Tech…
ATLANTIC CITY — Former Mayor Lorenzo Langford, who said Wednesday he will not challenge Mayor Marty Small in the Democratic primary in June, i…
