EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Tiffany Valiante, an Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train five years ago, may…
VENTNOR — The FBI is telling anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a local laboratory to get retested and to contact the agency.
OCEAN CITY — The Beach House Grille closed its doors Nov. 22 after serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner on Ocean Avenue for 30 years.
WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman arrested on the beach two years ago in a video that went viral has reached a $325,000 settlement with the city.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unusual set of circumstances made David L. Rowell the ideal candidate to star in the new movie "Christmas in Carolina."
Police believe death of man found hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony not linked to criminal activity
ATLANTIC CITY — Police believe the death of a man whose body was found early Monday morning hanging from a hotel balcony isn't the result of c…
MAYS LANDING — After more than 150 years of service to the community, Unity Lodge #96 of Free and Accepted Masons on Mill Street will close it…
BRIGANTINE — State Police are investigating human remains that were found on the northern end of the island.
There were four new in-school outbreaks of the coronavirus over the past week, leading to 16 new cases among staff and students, Gov. Phil Mur…
