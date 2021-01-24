Comics & Puzzles
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Adams did not think it would happen this fast.
ATLANTIC CITY — Health officials at AtlantiCare are preparing to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Cen…
Ventnor Board of Education member Joseph McDevitt was a community-oriented public servant and “just a kind human being,” his friends said Friday.
A fundraising auction for the right to push the button to implode the former Trump Plaza was called off Monday, a decision that briefly jeopar…
ATLANTIC CITY — When Mayor Marty Small Sr. gave his first State of the City address last year, he laid out a number of robust plans for the resort.
A Margate man was rescued from under a bridge on the Margate causeway Thursday night after he drove off the road into the water.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Current and former students in Michael Martirone’s AP Government and Politics class at Egg Harbor Township High School w…
Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump, the White House announced early Wednesday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — Fifteen city police officers shipped out Monday morning to Washington to assist in security measures ahead of the presidential…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE