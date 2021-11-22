Colts use blowout in Buffalo to prove they're playoff ready

While Taylor provided the offensive punch, Indy's improving defense took care of the rest.

By forcing four turnovers and limiting Buffalo's high-powered offense to 221 yards and one touchdown through three quarters, the Bills' ground game never got started. It's a script coach Frank Reich, one of the league's top comeback artists, believes in whole-heartedly.

He saw it work when Indy rebounded from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs in 2018, and also when he led Buffalo to the greatest comeback in NFL history against Houston in the playoffs in January 1993.

And Reich senses it's working again with a team suddenly clicking on all cylinders.

“I could just feel from the guys, I could feel the energy, I could feel the focus. So, this didn’t surprise me," he said. "When you can run the football, it makes a huge difference. You’ve still got to be able to make plays in the pass game and we made a couple today that were significant, but that’s the way to run the football.”

What's working