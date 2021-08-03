Colton Brown, judo

He is the son of Jeff and Joan Brown…Has one sister, Abrille Brown…His dog’s name is Autumn…Lists his dad, Jeff as his role model and says: “I’ve never met anyone who is willing to sacrifice everything they have in order for someone they love to achieve a goal”…Lists ‘respect’ as the aspect of judo’s moral code that is most meaningful to him…Graduated from Piscataway High School in Piscataway, New Jersey in 2009…Also competed in the sport of wrestling while in high school…Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. in 2015…His favorite food is mac and cheese, but his go-to meal the night before a competition is salad salmon pasta….Drake is his favorite musical artist and Remember the Titans is his favorite movie…Hiking and yoga are his favorite hobbies.