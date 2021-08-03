 Skip to main content
Colton Brown, judo
Colton Brown, judo

Tokyo Olympics Judo

Colton Brown of United States, left, and Raphael Schewendinger of Liechstenstein compete during the men -90kg elimination round of the judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Colton Brown, 29, New Brunswick, Middlesex County, judo. Finished ninth in men's 90-kilogram. In 2016, also finished ninth.

He is the son of Jeff and Joan Brown…Has one sister, Abrille Brown…His dog’s name is Autumn…Lists his dad, Jeff as his role model and says: “I’ve never met anyone who is willing to sacrifice everything they have in order for someone they love to achieve a goal”…Lists ‘respect’ as the aspect of judo’s moral code that is most meaningful to him…Graduated from Piscataway High School in Piscataway, New Jersey in 2009…Also competed in the sport of wrestling while in high school…Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. in 2015…His favorite food is mac and cheese, but his go-to meal the night before a competition is salad salmon pasta….Drake is his favorite musical artist and Remember the Titans is his favorite movie…Hiking and yoga are his favorite hobbies.

Tokyo Olympics Judo

