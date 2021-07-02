Colleges scramble to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Clunie said the work is focused on educating athletes about making sure their newly granted marketing decisions are compliant.

“We want to support them,” Clunie said. “We want to make sure kids don’t make bad decisions and get trapped into opportunities that don’t make sense.”

Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill called this “one of the most exciting times in the history of college athletics."

Charlotte is one of many schools that has tried to get ahead of the curve, starting a “Greenlight” initiative that uses customized tools to allow college athletes to pursue opportunities associated with their NIL. The school has partnered with COMPASS and INFLCR to provide solutions for education, monitoring, disclosure, and brand-building. And there are other companies, too,, that have all struck deals with schools to help connect athlete to deal.

Hill said that while the university is “not in the business of negotiating or facilitating these opportunities,” he added that ”we have system in place where the student-athletes will provide information to us not to review and approve, so much as it is to ensure that it's clearly not a pay-for-play or a recruiting inducement of any kind and meets the minimum standards the NCAA has put forth regarding eligibility.”