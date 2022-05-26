College News

GraduationsGabrielle Marie Boggs, of Linwood, graduated from Albright College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Boggs majored in Sociology: Family Studies, Early Childhood Education.
Bailey Clauson, of Egg Harbor Township, graduated from Hofstra University in December 2021, earning a BFA in Theater Arts.
Faith Waldron, of Sea Isle City, graduated from University of Mississippi in May 2022. Waldron, who majored in Allied Health Studies, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
President’s ListSebastian Alvarez, of Somers Point, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 President’s List.
Dean’s ListSteven Callahan of Mays Landing, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.
Student-Athlete AwardAlbright College student-athlete, Gabrielle Boggs of Linwood, earned the MVP and Abram Karlip Outstanding Female Senior award as a member of the Women’s Basketball team at Albright College. Boggs is studying Sociology: Family Studies and Early Childhood Education at Albright.