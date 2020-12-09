Collectable app will allow fans to buy a share of a 1954 Wilt Chamberlain Overbrook High basketball jersey

In 1961, Joel Platt was headed to Atlantic City from his Pittsburgh home with his recently married wife for a vacation. Suddenly, he told her that they were taking a detour.
The Platt's made a stop in Philadelphia, where a 7-foot-1 center nicknamed "The Big Dipper" resided. Platt drove through the Overbook neighborhood and with the help of a couple people, he was directed to the Chamberlain residence. NBA All-Star Wilt Chamberlin wasn't home, but his mother, father and sister were, and they gifted Platt with an exclusive Chamberlain jersey from Overbrook High.
"Memorabilia had no value back then, so more often than not, families or athletes had their jerseys collecting dust in the attic," said Jim Platt, Joel's son. "He spent a delightful time with Wilt's family and after telling them about a display he wanted to make in Wilt's honor, they presented him with the jersey."
The exclusive Chamberlain Overbook High jersey was worn in the 1954 City Final against South Catholic High. Overbrook won that game 74-55, and Chamberlain scored 32 points and won the Inquirer's MVP award.
Jersey owner Joel Platt has made a deal with the Collectable app, where the jersey will be available on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.
Collectable is the only fractional ownership platform app exclusively dedicated to sports memorabilia. The app launched Sept. 10 with the idea to help those who can't outwardly afford to purchase exclusive historical pieces like Chamberlain's jersey. Instead, they can become shareholders. A share of Chamberlain's jersey will be $25.
"Sports memorabilia has been this game which only the wealthy collectors are able to play," Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said. "For the first time in history, Collectable is opening up this access to all sports fans. I definitely don't have $2.5 million to own a whole Mickey Mantle card outright, but what we're doing is making it affordable and digestive and liquid for everyone."
Platt, the owner of Sports Immortals, has made a living collecting sports memorabilia. He started traveling at age 17 around the country to tell athletes and their relatives about his plan to honor and enshrine the greatest athletes of all time while preserving their memories. He's collected thousands of exclusive materials including handwritten articles of association from the old Philadelphia Athletics in the early 1900s, a Muhammad Ali USA sweatshirt from the 1960 Rome Olympics, and a 1934 Babe Ruth bat autographed by the New York Yankees.
Selling sports memorabilia didn't become popular until the 1980s, but that wasn't Platt's plan. He wanted to collect items.
"We're like a hidden treasure that's never been brought up to the surface," Jim Platt said. "My father is like a mythical character."
"There is nobody better when it comes to sports memorabilia than the Sports Immortals collection," Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said. "It is honestly one of the most mind boggling collections you'll ever see."
The Sports Immortals museum is located in Boca Raton, Fla. Through its relationship with Collectable, a lot of those hidden treasure pieces could be rising to the surface.
"It's really allowing us to bring my dad's story, the stories of the athletes and their memorabilia to the public consciousness," Platt said.
Sports Immortals will maintain ownership of the Chamberlain jersey, but the deal with Collectable allows future shareholders to benefit from any usage of the jersey.
