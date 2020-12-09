Collectable app will allow fans to buy a share of a 1954 Wilt Chamberlain Overbrook High basketball jersey

In 1961, Joel Platt was headed to Atlantic City from his Pittsburgh home with his recently married wife for a vacation. Suddenly, he told her that they were taking a detour.

The Platt's made a stop in Philadelphia, where a 7-foot-1 center nicknamed "The Big Dipper" resided. Platt drove through the Overbook neighborhood and with the help of a couple people, he was directed to the Chamberlain residence. NBA All-Star Wilt Chamberlin wasn't home, but his mother, father and sister were, and they gifted Platt with an exclusive Chamberlain jersey from Overbrook High.

"Memorabilia had no value back then, so more often than not, families or athletes had their jerseys collecting dust in the attic," said Jim Platt, Joel's son. "He spent a delightful time with Wilt's family and after telling them about a display he wanted to make in Wilt's honor, they presented him with the jersey."

The exclusive Chamberlain Overbook High jersey was worn in the 1954 City Final against South Catholic High. Overbrook won that game 74-55, and Chamberlain scored 32 points and won the Inquirer's MVP award.

Jersey owner Joel Platt has made a deal with the Collectable app, where the jersey will be available on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.