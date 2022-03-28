 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cole Jennings, St. Augustine Prep

  • 0
021721_spt_ehtswim

On Feb. 16 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts the St.Augustine boys swim team. In lane 5, Hermit Cole Jennings came in first for the 200 YD IM at 2:13.95.

The junior finished fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.20 at the Meet of Champions and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 57.30. In the Prep's 107-63 win over visiting Egg Harbor Township, won the 200 IM and the breaststroke and contributed to two relay wins.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News