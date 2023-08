The junior running back touched the ball two times from scrimmage in Southern’s 35-13 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. He scored times. Cramer ran 79 yards for a score and also caught a 65-yard TD pass - both in the first quarter. Just for good measure, Cramer also returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score in the third quarter. Southern (1-0) hosts Central Regional (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday.