Cohl Mercado

St. Joseph

The senior running back rushed 16 times for 123 yards and a TD as the Wildcats defeated Rancocas Valley 52-7. Mercado also caught three passes for 39 yards and a score. St. Joe (4-2) plays Notre Dame (2-2) 7 p.m. Friday at Rowan University.

