Cohen Cook

cohen cook head shot
Mike McGarry
Mainland St. Augustine CAL Final

Mainland Regional High School’s Cohen Cook celebrates their win over St. Augustine to win the CAL boys basketball final, in Galloway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. He was named the games MVP (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

Cohen Cook

Mainland Regional

6-0 So. F

Cook led the Mustangs to the Cape-Atlantic League tournament title. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals. He was the MVP of the Cape-Atlantic League title.

Related to this story

