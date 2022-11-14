 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cohen Cook , Mainland Regional

Cohen Cook headshot

Cook

The junior wide receiver/running back/linebacker ran for a touchdown, caught a TD pass, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Mustangs beat Middletown South 34-24 to win the Central Jersey Group IV championship. Mainland (10-1) plays Millville (9-2) in a state Group IV semifinal 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee High School.

