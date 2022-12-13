Cohen Cook, Mainland Regional

6-1/190 junior all-around
The wide receiver/running back and defensive back rushed for 524 yards and nine TDs. He caught 13 passes for 300 yards and five TDs. Cook made 26 tackles with an interception on defense.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today