Cody Stashak

High school: Oakcrest
Organization: Minnesota Twins
Who he played for: Twins (MLB), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (AAA)
Major league stats: 11 games, 3-0, 3.86 ERA, 16 1/3 innings, 15 strikeouts
Minor league stats: one game, 0-0. 0.00 ERA, one inning, two strikeout
Just the facts: The 28-year-old righty, in his fourth major league season, started the year injured. After one outing in Triple A, he joined the Twins where he pitched 11 games before going on the injured list in May and having season-ending shoulder surgery in June.
