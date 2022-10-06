 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cody Stashak

  • 0
Tigers Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in relief of starter Bailey Ober in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

High school: Oakcrest

Organization: Minnesota Twins

Who he played for: Twins (MLB), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (AAA)

Major league stats: 11 games, 3-0, 3.86 ERA, 16 1/3 innings, 15 strikeouts

Minor league stats: one game, 0-0. 0.00 ERA, one inning, two strikeout

Just the facts: The 28-year-old righty, in his fourth major league season, started the year injured. After one outing in Triple A, he joined the Twins where he pitched 11 games before going on the injured list in May and having season-ending shoulder surgery in June.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News