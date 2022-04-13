Cody Stashak

Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
High school: Oakcrest
Season: Eighth. Stashak opened the 2022 season on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis.
2021 stats: (Majors) 15 games, 0-0, 6.89 ERA, 15 2/3 innings, 26 strikeouts with the Twins; (Minors) two games, 0-0, 0.00, 2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts with triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Career stats: (Majors) 44 games, 1-1, 4.20 ERA, 55 2/3 innings, 68 strikeouts; (Minors) 125 games, 28-15, 3.13 ERA, 377 innings, 384 strikeouts.
Just the facts: He was selected in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 draft by Minnesota. He started the year with the Twins where he pitched in two stints before being placed on the injured list June 25 with a back injury, eventually ending his season.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo