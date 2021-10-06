Cody Stashak

Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
Years: 7
2021 stats: (Majors) 15 games, 0-0, 6.89 ERA, 15 2/3 innings, 26 strikeouts with the Twins; (Minors) two games, 0-0, 0.00, 2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts with triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Career stats: (Majors) 44 games, 1-1, 4.20 ERA, 55 2/3 innings, 68 strikeouts; (Minors) 125 games, 28-15, 3.13 ERA, 377 innings, 384 strikeouts.
High school: Oakcrest
Just the facts: He was selected in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 draft by Minnesota. He started the year with the Twins where he pitched in two stints before being placed on the injured list June 25 with a back injury, eventually ending his season.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo