Cody Stashak
White Sox Twins Baseball (copy)

Major-league team: Minnesota Twins

Position: Pitcher

Years: 7

2021 stats: (Majors) 15 games, 0-0, 6.89 ERA, 15 2/3 innings, 26 strikeouts with the Twins; (Minors) two games, 0-0, 0.00, 2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts with triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Career stats: (Majors) 44 games, 1-1, 4.20 ERA, 55 2/3 innings, 68 strikeouts; (Minors) 125 games, 28-15, 3.13 ERA, 377 innings, 384 strikeouts.

High school: Oakcrest

Just the facts: He was selected in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 draft by Minnesota. He started the year with the Twins where he pitched in two stints before being placed on the injured list June 25 with a back injury, eventually ending his season.

