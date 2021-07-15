Citizens of a certain mindset may be put off by their first sight of Gwen Berry. Her eyelashes are disarmingly long, and sometimes her lips are neon-blue. In the past, she may have issued a few ill-advised tweets. She is a strong, no-nonsense Black woman who isn’t shy about speaking out. And when I say “strong,” I mean literally. Berry is an athlete who has thrown the hammer more than 255 ...