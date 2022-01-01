Coastal storm tries to bring snow Sunday night into Monday

So now, the snow potential. As I've been saying since Thursday, a storm will go off the South Carolina coast. It will then move to the northeast, bringing us near a nor'easter.

Whether we're in a nor'easter, with hours of accumulating snow or sleet, or we're on the outside of it, with breezy conditions and a cloudy sky, depends on the track.

I've firmly been in the camp that we will be snowless. The storm should be too far offshore. However, I'll compromise to say that those in Cape May County or along the coast can see light snow Monday morning and midday.

If this were to come true, snow would only accumulate on grassy and colder surfaces. Your post-holiday, Monday morning commute would be slick, but not challenging. At the time of writing, the ICON (German), European and NAM (American) models are in this camp.

The GFS (American) and Canadian models paint a closer-to-the-coast scenario. This would extend the frozen precipitation shield our way, covering the roads with snow. It'd be a hazardous weather day in this scenario. The GFS' ensemble members, which essentially show a range of scenarios for that model, paint anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of snow.