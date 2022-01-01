Coastal storm tries to bring snow Sunday night into Monday

I'll start with this off the top: I highly doubt we see any appreciable snowfall in our corner of the state. Going a step further, even if somewhere in our four-county coverage area of Ocean, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May snowed, it would be along the coast or in the Cape May Bubble.
Here's what's happening.
That cold front from late Sunday will uncork a slew of frigid air that's been bottled up in the western half of the United States over New Year's weekend. We'll be sliding from the 60s in the early afternoon to the 50s in the evening to the 30s by midnight and then below freezing by sunrise Monday.
Accompanied with this will be breezy winds. Expect gusts from the northwest in the 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. The inflatable holiday decorations could get toppled over with your garbage can, but that's about it.
I still expect localized minor coastal flooding Monday morning, not as widespread as the weekend. Places like the Black Horse Pike, White Horse Pike and the apron going onto the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island are places that come to mind. Despite the offshore wind, the new moon means water levels will be a bit high.
So now, the snow potential. As I've been saying since Thursday, a storm will go off the South Carolina coast. It will then move to the northeast, bringing us near a nor'easter.
Whether we're in a nor'easter, with hours of accumulating snow or sleet, or we're on the outside of it, with breezy conditions and a cloudy sky, depends on the track.
I've firmly been in the camp that we will be snowless. The storm should be too far offshore. However, I'll compromise to say that those in Cape May County or along the coast can see light snow Monday morning and midday.
If this were to come true, snow would only accumulate on grassy and colder surfaces. Your post-holiday, Monday morning commute would be slick, but not challenging. At the time of writing, the ICON (German), European and NAM (American) models are in this camp.
The GFS (American) and Canadian models paint a closer-to-the-coast scenario. This would extend the frozen precipitation shield our way, covering the roads with snow. It'd be a hazardous weather day in this scenario. The GFS' ensemble members, which essentially show a range of scenarios for that model, paint anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of snow.
Again, that's an outlier. It still is a good reminder to get the snow shovel ready, have a snow brush in your car and check your tires for grip.
Either way, it will be cold. Highs will only be in the mid 30s, with winds chills near 20 most of the day. This will be our coldest day of the winter so far. Compared to where we've been, it'll be a jacket, hat, scarf and gloves kind of day.
