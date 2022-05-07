Coastal flooding

Continue to be diligent about driving around the islands or near the tidal rivers around high tides. I'll talk about flooding after the early Sunday morning high tide here.

Expect about six inches of water above normally dry ground during Sunday's afternoon high tide.

The early Monday morning high tide will again look to have nine to fifteen inches of water on some roads and at least an inch of many others. This will be moderate flood stage and unraised homes and businesses may get water damage. The good news is that the waters will be receded by the time the morning commute starts.

From there, the Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning will be in minor flood stage just about everywhere. Localized minor flood stage will be around Wednesday.

A note about this flooding, though. We already saw on Saturday that tide gauges on the mainland side of the Barnegat Bay were already flooding. It's entirely possible that low tides are in minor flood stage and high tides are in moderate flood stage through Monday. They don't have ample opportunity to drain out with these onshore winds, known as "stacking" of the back bays.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

