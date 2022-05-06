Prepare for four to six rounds of tidal flooding between Sunday and Wednesday.
This part is still a day's away. The combination of onshore winds, strong onshore winds, a long fetch of those onshore winds (in Atlantic and Cape ay counties) and a very long duration of onshore winds will lead to the flooding.
However, it could be worse. The fact that we're around the quarter moon, which brings astronomically lower than usual tides helps. Furthermore, winds will be from the northeast Sunday through Wednesday. That's favorable for coastal flooding, but not as much so as easterly or southeasterly winds.
With that out the way, the hour or two surrounding high tide will be flooded for the majority of crests between Sunday and Wednesday. This could extend into a third hour on each side when it's in moderate flood stage.
Moderate flood stage is expected in Atlantic and Cape May counties with the early Sunday and early Monday morning high tides (Ocean and Cumberland should be in minor stage).
Given that this will be while it's dark, it's imperative to know your flooded spots and avoid them if driving. You likely won't be able to see the water or how deep it is. During moderate flood stage, six up to 12 inches of saltwater will be likely. Unraised homes and businesses may get damage.
Minor, or nuisance flooding, will be likely in Cape May and Atlantic counties with the high tides Sunday p.m., Monday p.m., Tuesday a.m. and Wednesday a.m. For Ocean and Cumberland counties, it's only possible that this happens here. That's because northeast winds either have a short fetch (Ocean) or is a land breeze (Cumberland).
The last time we had a multi day stretch of tidal flooding was Dec. 31 to Jan. 5.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci