Tidal flooding will occur during the Sunday and Monday daytime high tides. The overnight high tides may do so, too, but they will not be widespread.
Tidal flooding does not need rainfall to produce problems. To have coastal flooding, a combination of: onshore winds, onshore winds over a long distance, strong onshore winds and a new or full moon is needed.
Northeast winds will blow throughout the weekend. A cool, dry high pressure in New England will combine with the remnants of Sally to drive onshore winds along the shore Friday night into Saturday. Then, high pressure will combine with Hurricane Teddy, expected to be well offshore, for Monday and possibly Tuesday as well.
