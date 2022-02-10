 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coastal flooding should not be an issue

According to ClimateCentral, high tide coastal flooding has doubled in frequency between 2000 and 2020 and may triple by 2050. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks down the five factors that go into coastal flooding which, contrary to popular belief, does not include rain.

The highest tide will actually come before dawn on Valentine's Day, but even that should be below flood stage. The combination of weak winds and north-northeast winds will lead to the lower tides. 

