Coastal flooding: Not as bad as Friday morning

Minor flood stage will be expected with the Friday evening high tides. As a result, the National Weather Service has put coastal Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties in a coastal flood advisory from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday. High tides will generally be between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Flooding will occur in the typical hot spots, but no place else. Around a foot of surge will be likely, and roadways can have up to a half foot of water.
The flooding will not be as severe as it was Friday morning, when most places reached moderate flood stage. A combination of strong northeast winds, coming from a long distance, as well as the Blue Moon on Halloween led to these conditions.
Dorest Avenue Bridge was closed in Ventnor. In Absecon, both Shore Road and Route 9 were closed south of the White Horse Pike. The Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland was closed as well.
⚠️More flooding in Ventnor from Donna Peterson with Ventnor OEM. Tides are slipping down but we've been in flood stage for 4 hours at the Thorofare in AC.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) October 30, 2020
The only place still in moderate flood stage inSouth Jersey is the Absecon Creek. pic.twitter.com/9YIobjECvs
