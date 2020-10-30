 Skip to main content
Coastal flooding: Not as bad as Friday morning
Minor flood stage will be expected with the Friday evening high tides. As a result, the National Weather Service has put coastal Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties in a coastal flood advisory from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday. High tides will generally be between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Flooding will occur in the typical hot spots, but no place else. Around a foot of surge will be likely, and roadways can have up to a half foot of water. 

The flooding will not be as severe as it was Friday morning, when most places reached moderate flood stage. A combination of strong northeast winds, coming from a long distance, as well as the Blue Moon on Halloween led to these conditions.

AM Flood Stage

Moderate flood stage was present for most of the Friday morning high tide along the Atlantic Ocean waters. The Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem counties were flood free. 

Dorest Avenue Bridge was closed in Ventnor. In Absecon, both Shore Road and Route 9 were closed south of the White Horse Pike. The Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland was closed as well. 

