Coastal flooding: Not as bad as Friday morning

Minor flood stage will be expected with the Friday evening high tides. As a result, the National Weather Service has put coastal Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties in a coastal flood advisory from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday. High tides will generally be between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

Flooding will occur in the typical hot spots, but no place else. Around a foot of surge will be likely, and roadways can have up to a half foot of water.

The flooding will not be as severe as it was Friday morning, when most places reached moderate flood stage. A combination of strong northeast winds, coming from a long distance, as well as the Blue Moon on Halloween led to these conditions.

Dorest Avenue Bridge was closed in Ventnor. In Absecon, both Shore Road and Route 9 were closed south of the White Horse Pike. The Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland was closed as well.

