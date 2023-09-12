I believe we're going to catch a break on this one. We should be coastal flooding free.
Winds will be from the northeast Wednesday night through Friday. That does push water onto land, creating flooding. However, it can only draw from a relatively short distance, such as Long Island or Cape Cod.
Winds then come out of the north and northwest for the weekend, which will push the water out.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter/X @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
