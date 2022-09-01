Coaching debuts and rivalries highlight first full weekend of high school football

For Malachi Timberlake and Jim Harritopulos, this weekend marks the beginning of their head coaching careers.

For Paul Sacco, it marks the beginning of the end.

Timberlake and Harritopulos will each make their debuts with the Pleasantville and Absegami high school football teams, respectively.

Sacco, the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 352 wins, begins his final season as St. Joseph Academy's coach.

This is the first full weekend of the high school football season.

What follows is a preview of Friday’s notable games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Penns Grove (1-0) at Pleasantville (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Malachi Timberlake makes his debut as Pleasantville's coach. The Greyhounds feature quarterback Samir Miller, wide receiver Xander Roberts-Bogin and defensive lineman Chris Wright. Penns Grove opened with a 48-14 win over Burlington City last Friday. The Red Devils finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group I semifinals last season.

Wildwood (0-0) at Cumberland Regional (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Wildwood graduated just three starters. Junior Hans shifts to quarterback. Ryan Troiano is a player to watch at wide receiver/defensive back. Kyon Barnes got experience at quarterback for Cumberland last season.

Buena Regional (0-0) at Gloucester (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Buena comes off a 1-8 season. The Chiefs return 10 players who started on offense and defense last season, including quarterback JJ Gonzalez and wide receiver/defensive back Samir Garrison. Gloucester opened last week with a 21-0 win over Schalick as Gloucester running back Jacob Zearfoss carried 18 times for 244 yards and a TD.

Cherokee (0-1) at Hammonton (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Hammonton opened with a 20-14 win over Notre Dame last weekend. Kenny Smith, Justin Doughty and Lucas Goehringer all rushed for TDs for Hammonton. Cherokee is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11 after a 34-31 season-opening loss to Holy Spirit. Brandon Boria rushed for 195 yards in the loss.

Lower Cape May (0-0) at Clayton (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Lower finished 5-5 last season. The Caper Tigers return nine starters on offense and nine on defense. Senior wide receiver/linebacker Archie Lawlor made 72 tackles, while junior quarterback Hunter Ray threw for 648 yards last season. Clayton returns 15 starters from last year’s 6-4 team. Senior linebacker Taylor Siciliano made more than 100 tackles last season.

St. Joseph (0-0) at St. Augustine (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Joe, which finished 9-3 last season, hasn’t beaten St. Augustine since 2018. Lineman DeMarion McCoy and linebacker Richard Chandler spark the St. Joe defense. St. Augustine opened with a 41-7 loss to state power St. Peter’s Prep last Saturday. Junior quarterback Ryan Gambill threw for 194 yards and a TD. Junior wide receiver Matt Castle caught three passes for 88 yards.

Cedar Creek (0-1) at Absegami (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District. Cedar Creek leads the series 6-0. Cedar Creek opened with a 42-21 loss to Edison last Sunday. Creek quarterback Billy Smith threw for 152 yards and two TDs. Darius Benjamin caught a TD pass and picked off a pass. Jimmy Harritopulos makes his debut as Absegami coach. Gabe Wilkins leads the Braves offensive and defensive lines.

Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Holy Spirit (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

These neighboring schools have not met since 2013. EHT opened with a 37-0 loss to Mainland Regional last Friday. Spirit beat Cherokee 34-31 in its season opener Saturday. Spirit is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Jahcere Ward ran for 170 yards in the win.

Vineland (0-1) at Bridgeton (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton beat Vineland 20-0 last season. Vineland opened with a 7-6 loss to Oacrest last Friday. Vineland sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo threw for a TD in the defeat. Bridgeton finished 6-5 last season. Seniors Neaveh Morris and Alejandro Vega lead the Bulldogs upfront.

Oakcrest (1-0) at Middle Township (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Oakcrest beat Vineland 7-6 in last week’s season opener. Samil Miller scored the Falcons' lone TD on a 9-yard fumble recovery. Middle finished 8-2 last season. Junior wide receiver Michael Zarfati caught seven TD passes last season.

Irvington (1-0) vs. Millville (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Rutgers University

This matchup is part of the Ruble on the Raritan showcase event. Millville, ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, opened with a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson, Pennsylvania, last Sunday. Ta'Ron Haile and Thomas Smith III each caught TD passes for Millville in the win. Irvington opened with a 20-7 win over Woodbridge last week. Irvington senior wide receiver/linebacker Fahmah Toure caught six passes for 63 yards and TD and also contributed two sacks in the win.

SHORE CONFERENCE

Lacey Township (0-0) at Donovan Catholic (0-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey is young with only three starters returning on offense and five on defense. Lou Vircillo, the only coach Lacey has ever had, begins his 42nd season. Donovan Catholic finished 9-2 on the field last season. They forfeited three of those wins for using an ineligible player. The Griffins return two starters on offense and two on defense.