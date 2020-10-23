Coaches of a South Jersey football team were suspended for kneeling during the national anthem. Now people are threatening to quit the league.

Within hours, four board members voted to suspend the entire Falcons coaching staff, asserting the coaches ordered the boys to kneel.

The fallout has only built in the weeks since. The coaches’ suspension was lifted after statewide outcry. Two of the board members who came down from the stands that day have been suspended for cursing, a punishment that critics say doesn’t go nearly far enough.

Now, coaches across the program may resign and dozens of parents — from the combined eight football and cheerleading teams — have threatened to pull their kids to stand up against what they believe was a series of racist actions taken by the league’s board.

The outcry caps weeks of tension after two youth teams — one mostly white, one mostly Black — from two fairly segregated South Jersey towns merged. The scene from a little league football field is representative of a larger picture in America: How racial reckonings have infiltrated every corner of the country, even youth sports, and how the coronavirus has brought it all to a head.

Football is ingrained in the culture of Gibbstown and neighboring Paulsboro, two Gloucester County towns located just over the Delaware River across from Philadelphia International Airport.