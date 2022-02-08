 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club news
Millville Woman's Club members Louise Jones, Jane Christy, Pam McNamee and Barbara Westog met at Cumberland Mall in Vineland on Feb. 4 for a few laps of indoor walking in recognition of National Wear Red Day and to support the American Heart Association. The group supports the work of the AHA, a nonprofit organization that supports cardiovascular medical research and dispenses information to consumers about healthy living.  

