OCEAN CITY — “Stay Focused” photography club members will exhibit their work at the Ocean City Arts Center from Jan. 5 through 30. The center will reopen Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Stay Focused” was founded in 2002 and has more than 60 members.

The organization offers a collegial environment for the discussion and exchange of ideas related to photography.

Prior to COVID 19 the group met at Stockton State College on the second Tuesday of each month at 7pm.

They now meet virtually on Zoom at the same time.

All skill levels of photographers are welcome to join the club.

Offered are lectures, demonstrations, dialogue, field trips, and occasional competitions. Whatever the photographer’s experience or level of expertise, “Stay Focused” offers both in-camera and post-capture programs to help advance the skill level. For more information or to join the group go to https://www.stayfocusedphoto.club/.

Featured in the exhibit are the following photographers: Patricia Allen, of Galloway Township; Kubilay Bekirogulliari, of Mays Landing; David Blood, of Mays Landing; Anthony Cedrone, of Sicklerville; Don Chillemi, of Galloway Township; Tonia Curran, of Mays Landing; John Giatropolilos, of Somerdale; Arnold Goldstein, of Galloway Township; Don Gray, of Mays Landing; Anne Harlan, of Egg Harbor Township; Martin Hochman, of Little Egg Harbor Township; Kelly Hunt, of Galloway Township; Gary Levy, of Margate; Holly Linton, of Smithville; Dennis Loughlin, of Galloway Township; John Oesterling, of Bridgeton; Jarry Sackin, of Egg Harbor Township; and David Seals, of Egg Harbor Township.