Clifford's 4 TDs lead No. 14 Penn State past Chippewas

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — James Franklin took a few moments to look over the stats after his team’s latest win.

Franklin’s No. 14 Nittany Lions beat Central Michigan in nearly every column on Saturday, but after Penn State’s 33-14 win, Franklin wasn’t satisfied.

“In terms of the critical areas, I wouldn’t say it felt like this, but we won all of them,” Franklin said.

Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who forced four turnovers to keep the game out of reach.

The Chippewas were still able to drive the ball on the ground and in the air, racking up 363 yards. Mistakes kept them out of the end zone for much of the day, however.

Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and wideout Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) who steadily pulled away.

No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22: Georgia hardly looked like the nation's best team, struggling to put away Kent State.

The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for the win, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy.

Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from the Golden Flashes.

The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.

No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27: Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.

J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1).

No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45: Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman's fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest in double overtime.

Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman's final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.

DJ Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.

No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24: A tough loss two weeks ago prepared No. 17 Baylor for its Big 12 opener at Iowa State.

After a double-overtime defeat at BYU, Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was ready for a rowdy Jack Trice Stadium crowd and was the catalyst for a 31-24 victory over the Cyclones.

The loss snapped the Iowa State’s 11-game home winning streak against Big 12 rivals.

Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

No. 24 Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24: Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury as No. 24 Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island.

The Panthers (3-1) have been searching for a top-tier running game since Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall both rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018. Pitt relied on Kenny Pickett and the passing game since, including the program’s first ACC championship last season. But with Pickett in the NFL and Slovis sidelined last week, the Panthers have leaned on the ground game and Abanikanda has emerged in a big way.

The Panthers rushed for 272 yards and scored at least 30 points for the ninth time in 11 games, and Slovis had plenty of help on the ground from Abanikanda, who had 19 carries for 177 yards. The four touchdowns tied for second-most in program history.