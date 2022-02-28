Clearview Regional 68, Southern Regional 57

Sixth-seeded Clearview rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit in this South Jersey Group IV first-round game.
Clearview outscored Southern 21-6 in the third quarter.
Carter Bobbitt scored 24 and Anthony Charles added 23 for Clearview.
Jaden Anthony scored a game-high 30 for Southern.
Clearview plays at third-seeded Egg Harbor Township 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Southern 19 16 6 16 – 57
Clearview 13 8 21 26 0- 68
