Clearview Regional 68, Southern Regional 57

Sixth-seeded Clearview rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit in this South Jersey Group IV first-round game.

Clearview outscored Southern 21-6 in the third quarter.

Carter Bobbitt scored 24 and Anthony Charles added 23 for Clearview.

Jaden Anthony scored a game-high 30 for Southern.

Clearview plays at third-seeded Egg Harbor Township 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Southern 19 16 6 16 – 57

Clearview 13 8 21 26 0- 68

