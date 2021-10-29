 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clearview Regional 21, Mainland Regional 13 - FINAL
0 comments

Clearview Regional 21, Mainland Regional 13 - FINAL

Clearview at Mainland Regional High School Football

#4 Jabriel Mace, runs the ball down the sideline for a first down for the Mustangs at Clearview vs. Mainland Regional High School football game on Thursday Oct 28, 2021.

Gallery from the game

Mainland Regional wrapped up its regular season Thursday night, losing 21-13 to Clearview Regional in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.

Mainland, which fell to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the division, was without star quarterback Marlon Leslie, who was out with an injury. Clearview improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the division.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter.

Robert Counsellor put the Pioneers on the board first following an interception off a tipped pass. Counsellor took the inside handoff and seemed to be stuffed at the line of scrimmage, but he broke through and dashed away from a Mainland defender to score from 68 yards out and make it 7-0 in the second quarter.

Jabriel Mace tied the game up for Mainland later in the second. Mace rattled off a handful of nice runs during the scoring drive, including a first-down scamper on fourth-and-11. He ended the drive with a 5-yard run that found the end zone.

Mainland capitalized on the momentum, forcing a fumble on Clearview's ensuing drive. Noah Torres recovered the fumble at Clearview's 20-yard line for the Mustangs. But, Mainland turned it over on downs.

Clearview retook the lead late in the third quarter, when quarterback Quinn O'Mara scored on a sneak from a yard out to make it 14-7. The Pioneers then surprised Mainland with an onside kick that they recovered.

Clearview tacked onto its lead with 6:13 left in the game. Forrest Love, who ran tough the entire drive, breaking several tackles, capped it with a 4-yard score to make it 21-7.

Mainland cut the lead to 21-13. On fourth-and-goal from the 15-yard-line, Brandon Dearborn found Nick Wagner, who barreled through a defender to get into the end zone.

Clearview blocked the extra-point attempt, and then recovered Mainland's onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.

Clearview;0 7 7 7—21

Mainland;0 7 0 6—13

SECOND QUARTER

CR—Counsellor 68 run (Flake kick)

MR—Mace 5 run (Panas kick)

THIRD QUARTER

CR—O'Mara 1 run (Flake kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

CR—Love 4 run (Flake kick)

MR—Wagner 15 pass from Dearborn (kick blocked)

Records—Clearview 5-3, Mainland 4-5.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News