Clearview Regional 21, Mainland Regional 13 - FINAL

Mainland Regional wrapped up its regular season Thursday night, losing 21-13 to Clearview Regional in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.

Mainland, which fell to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the division, was without star quarterback Marlon Leslie, who was out with an injury. Clearview improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the division.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter.

Robert Counsellor put the Pioneers on the board first following an interception off a tipped pass. Counsellor took the inside handoff and seemed to be stuffed at the line of scrimmage, but he broke through and dashed away from a Mainland defender to score from 68 yards out and make it 7-0 in the second quarter.

Jabriel Mace tied the game up for Mainland later in the second. Mace rattled off a handful of nice runs during the scoring drive, including a first-down scamper on fourth-and-11. He ended the drive with a 5-yard run that found the end zone.