Clearview (1-1) trailed 13-7 going into the fourth quarter and scored 10 unanswered points to beat Vineland (1-2). Gavin Gallo recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Jacob Martinez threw a 63-yard TD pass to Mark Mutcherson for the Fighting Clan's two scores.
Clearview 0 0 7 10 — 17
Vineland 0 7 6 0 — 13
SECOND QUARTER
V -- Gallo fumble return (Graiff kick)
THIRD QUARTER
CR -- Touchdown (kick)
V -- Mutcherson 63 pass from Martinez (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR -- Field goal
CR -- Touchdown (kick)
