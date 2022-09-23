Clearview Reg. 32, Egg Harbor Twp. 25 — FINAL

Clearview (1-4) dominated the first quarter and led 17-0. Christian Rando got the Eagles (2-3) on the board with his 9-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 17-7.
Late in the first half, Clearview's quarterback scrambled backwards to avoid the EHT pass rush but fumbled. EHT recovered at the Clearview 28 with less than 30 seconds left but couldn't capitalize.
Rando threw a TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the third. The Eagles tacked on a long TD run and a long TD pass to end the game.
Clearview;17 0 7 8—32
Egg Harbor;0 7 6 12—25
FIRST QUARTER
CR—Touchdown
CR—Field goal
CR—Touchdown
SECOND QUARTER
EHT—Christian Rando 9 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
CR—Salerno 38 run (kick)
EHT—Xavier Bullock 5 pass from Rando (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
EHT—Touchdown (kick failed)
CR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
Records—Clearview 1-4, EHT 2-3.
