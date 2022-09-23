 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clearview Reg. 32, Egg Harbor Twp. 25 — FINAL

  • 0

Clearview (1-4) dominated the first quarter and led 17-0. Christian Rando got the Eagles (2-3) on the board with his 9-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 17-7.

Late in the first half, Clearview's quarterback scrambled backwards to avoid the EHT pass rush but fumbled. EHT recovered at the Clearview 28 with less than 30 seconds left but couldn't capitalize.

Rando threw a TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the third. The Eagles tacked on a long TD run and a long TD pass to end the game.

Clearview;17 0 7 8—32

Egg Harbor;0 7 6 12—25

FIRST QUARTER

CR—Touchdown

CR—Field goal

CR—Touchdown

People are also reading…

SECOND QUARTER

EHT—Christian Rando 9 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

CR—Salerno 38 run (kick)

EHT—Xavier Bullock 5 pass from Rando (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

EHT—Touchdown (kick failed)

CR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)

Records—Clearview 1-4, EHT 2-3.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News