Clearview Reg. 32, Egg Harbor Twp. 25 — FINAL

Clearview (1-4) dominated the first quarter and led 17-0. Christian Rando got the Eagles (2-3) on the board with his 9-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 17-7.

Late in the first half, Clearview's quarterback scrambled backwards to avoid the EHT pass rush but fumbled. EHT recovered at the Clearview 28 with less than 30 seconds left but couldn't capitalize.

Rando threw a TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the third. The Eagles tacked on a long TD run and a long TD pass to end the game.

Clearview;17 0 7 8—32

Egg Harbor;0 7 6 12—25

FIRST QUARTER

CR—Touchdown

CR—Field goal

CR—Touchdown

SECOND QUARTER

EHT—Christian Rando 9 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

CR—Salerno 38 run (kick)

EHT—Xavier Bullock 5 pass from Rando (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

EHT—Touchdown (kick failed)

CR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)

Records—Clearview 1-4, EHT 2-3.