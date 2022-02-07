 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clearview girls 51, Wildwood 31
0 Comments

Clearview girls 51, Wildwood 31

  • 0

Iman Fathi and Macie McCracken each scored 12 for the Warriors, who dropped their first game of the season. Fathi also contributed four rebounds and three assists.

Wildwood 6 5 11 9 – 31

Clearview 12 10 14 15 – 51

WW-Fathi 12, Wilber 3, McCracken 12, Little 4

CV-Lutz 9, Steidle 13, Lindenbaum 5, Pellechia 15, Bauer 2, Foster

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News