Clearview (1-4) at Holy Spirit (4-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Spirit beat St. Augustine 28-7 last Friday and is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Sophomore running back Jahcere Ward has rushed for 614 yards and nine touchdowns. Gavin Romans has caught 42 passes for 469 yards. Clearview got its first win of the season last week with a 32-25 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

