Clearview (1-1) at Vineland (1-3)
6 p.m. Thursday (96.1 FM)

Vineland beat Mainland 14-13 last Friday. Fighting Clan junior running back Anthony Arthur ran for 145 yards in the win. Nazario Butler leads the Vineland defense with 31 tackles. Clearview was shutdown the first three weeks of the season because of COVID-19. Clearview beat Roxbury 26-7 last week.

