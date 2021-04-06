Clean Ocean Action to unveil 2020 data from beach sweeps

Clean Ocean Action will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday to unveil data from its 2020 beach sweeps.

The conference will include highlights from data collected by volunteers during fall beach sweeps at 60 sites along the New Jersey coastline, trends in the data collected, and policies and laws inspired over the years by the evidence provided by the data.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration can be found here.

A spring cleanup is also scheduled for April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More than 60 locations along the coast can be found here. Volunteers are asked to bring their own bucket, work gloves and closed-toed shoes shoes.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented at the Beach Sweeps including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Contact CJ Fairfield 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.