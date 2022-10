On Sunday, Oct. 22, thousands of volunteers gathered at 76 sites along the Jersey Shore and beyond to remove debris during Clean Ocean Action’s (COA) 37th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps. Volunteers of all ages removed harmful debris from Bergen to Cape May counties. Each volunteer becomes a COA citizen scientist for the day by keeping track of the litter they collect. The data assists COA and partners in reducing the sources of marine debris, especially plastics.