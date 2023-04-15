ATLANTIC CITY — For the past 38 years, people who have wanted to clean up the beach, keep marine mammals safe and the ocean waters clear have picked up trash and litter at the annual beach sweeps hosted by Clean Ocean Action throughout the state.

"As a surfer, I swim, I'm in the water a lot, and I like to see the beaches clean," said Somers Point resident T.J. Imburgia, who was participating in his second Clean Ocean Action beach sweep here Saturday.

The first sweep of the year was this weekend, a week after it was postponed due to rain. The sweeps happened at more than 70 locations in New Jersey and New York, despite the foggy weather. Beach sweeps took place in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Longport, Cape May and Wildwood, to name a few.

"The Beach Sweeps is a chance for any and everyone, from small to tall, to come out to their local beach and join us in advocating for a cleaner, less polluted coastal and marine environment," said Kiana Miranda, the public relations and communications coordinator for Clean Ocean Action.

Clean Ocean Action, or COA, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting New Jersey's and New York's quality of ocean water in a variety of ways, including hosting its twice-a-year beach sweeps, one in April and one in October.

Approximately 166,011 volunteers have collected 8.3 million pieces of trash and debris from the Jersey Shore since the beach sweeps started in 1985, according to the organizaation. Mirando noted the number of volunteers varies each season, as well as the number of people who register for their different sites.

For their first sweep of this year, COA had more than 180 volunteers registered for Atlantic County. Out of those, 50 registered to attend the beach sweep on South Florida Avenue, said the group's volunteer beach captains at the site.

Attendees included a group of Stockton University students, as well as high school students involved with Glassboro High School's Interact Club, which focuses on community service.

The club's adviser, Tina Spadafora, said this was the club's third year attending the beach sweeps. The first year, students helped clean Brigantine's beaches, which didn't require much work. In its second year of participation, the students cleaned up the South Albany Avenue beach here, which had a lot more trash.

"It's definitely needed in this area, especially around the Boardwalk," said Spadafora, who was picking up trash at the entrance of the California Avenue beach with high school students Michael Graves, Hanna Juma and Olayinka Osinowo. "The kids were astonished."

Miranda said a large number of the city's volunteers come from the staff of casinos, including Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana, Hard Rock and Borgata, to name a few.

Atlantic City resident Tiffany Maiorano is one of those casino employees. She volunteered for her first beach sweep after she got an email asking if anyone was interested in joining.

"I just like to give back, and I think it's important to keep our beaches clean, especially now that the summer is coming," said Maiorano, who has worked for Caesar's Entertainment for about 4 1/2 years.

"The beach sweeps brings like-minded citizens from the community together for two days out of the year to truly make a difference that impacts their environment," said Miranda. "The beach sweeps provide volunteers with the opportunity to become citizen scientists for the day by cleaning up the environment that means something to them. It also gives volunteers the chance to see how their efforts make a difference in our state with their data collected."

Clean Ocean Action uses the information and data gathered from its cleanups to create an annual beach sweep report. The nonprofit uses the results from its surveys to share the impact of the trash the volunteers collected to improve programs and laws for cleaner waters.

This year’s 2022 Beach Sweeps Annual Report was the first since the single-use plastic bag ban last year, which was an initiative advocated for by COA.

The report released in February showed there was a decrease in how many plastic bags were found on the beach, due to the implementation of the Single Use Waste Reduction Act last May. For the first time since 2007, plastic bags weren't on the "Dirty Dozen" list of the most commonly collected items in the most recent beach sweep reports.

Plastic bottles, caps, lids, food, and cigarette butts were some of the items on the list, which volunteers at the South Florida Avenue sweep attested to.

Some odd pieces of litter people have found during the beach sweeps and have been added to their "Roster of the Ridiculous," which was featured on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2022.. Those items have included E-ZPass transponders, car tires, silicone breast implants, bags of drugs, a washer — even a human finger.

"They give us a sheet to fill out and check off what we find, and it had some interesting things on it," said Maiorano. "As I was walking down the beach, it made more sense."

Maiorano found a pair of Nike sneakers. Other volunteers found a phone book, a can of peaches, a whole seafood platter complete with spoiled shrimp, shellfish, along with other delicacies, and a bottle filled with puke.

"Atlantic City beaches add their own unique 'flavor' to beach sweeps, just like many of our towns do. The litter follows the trends of locals," Miranda said. "For example, in AC, we find more casino memorabilia than we may in places like Sandy Hook or Cape May."

Maiorano also found a lot of alcohol-related litter — beer bottles, beverage cups/containers, caps, cans, and cigarette butts, which coincides with the area's trends, said Miranda.

"Atlantic City gets overlooked when it comes to community service," said Imburgia. "Hopefully, the people walking by see us cleaning up and choose to recycle and clean up after themselves."

The next Clean Ocean Act beach sweep is Oct. 21. To volunteer or for more information, visit cleanoceanaction.org.