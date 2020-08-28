RB/DB
Scott led the Thunderbolts to the South Jersey Group V championship — their first South Jersey title in 41 years. He rushed 194 times for 1,613 yards and 15 touchdowns. Scott also caught 14 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he made 61 tackles, had 16 sacks and forced three fumbles.
