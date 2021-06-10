 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clayton Sands
0 comments

Clayton Sands

  • 0

Community/school activities Relay For Life at Mainland Regional High School; varsity baseball captain; student council officer; unified sports member; National Honor Society member

Post high school plans Attend a university studying quantitative economics using his Navy ROTC scholarship

Career goals Become a naval officer, accelerate his career and start his own business one day.

What is Inclusion Day? Inclusion Day is what’s evolved from the initial 3v3 21 Down Basketball Tournament. It’s a day for kids with different special needs all throughout South Jersey. We have fun, we have something for everybody. We have sports, games, relay races, we even have face painting. So it’s a really fun day for families and students with special needs to come together and really have a great day. With Inclusion Day, it’s sometimes tough to navigate who’s going to be coming, who’s going to be running this event and this event. Successes are the smiles on everyone’s faces, the families of the kids and especially the kids themselves. They always love a day to just have some fun and to relax.

What inspires you to be a leader? Leading is one of the most powerful things you can do for someone. I’ve had some awesome people in my life kind of take me under their wing, and see how they do things and how they lead people. It really inspires me to be like, “Well, I want to do that for other people, too,” and when you do that it’s a sense of empowerment. Teaching is learning and learning to lead is very synonymous with each other. What skills have you learned about leadership that will help you with your future goals? Learning about leadership is something that’s always evolving, it’s never stagnant. It’s always changing and always evolving because people are always changing, and some things that really stuck with me is leading from the front. I’m not going to ask you to do something that I myself wouldn’t do, and I’m not going to ask you to do something if I’m not going to go out there and do it with you. Those are some real strong points that I try to emulate, for instance, in our baseball team. — Raquelle Gilbert

Community/school activities Relay For Life at Mainland Regional High School; varsity baseball captain; student council officer; unified sports member; National Honor Society member

Post high school plans Attend a university studying quantitative economics using his Navy ROTC scholarship

Career goals Become a naval officer, accelerate his career and start his own business one day.

What is Inclusion Day?

Inclusion Day is what’s evolved from the initial 3v3 21 Down Basketball Tournament. It’s a day for kids with different special needs all throughout South Jersey. We have fun, we have something for everybody. We have sports, games, relay races, we even have face painting. So it’s a really fun day for families and students with special needs to come together and really have a great day. With Inclusion Day, it’s sometimes tough to navigate who’s going to be coming, who’s going to be running this event and this event. Successes are the smiles on everyone’s faces, the families of the kids and especially the kids themselves. They always love a day to just have some fun and to relax.

What inspires you to be a leader?

Leading is one of the most powerful things you can do for someone. I’ve had some awesome people in my life kind of take me under their wing, and see how they do things and how they lead people. It really inspires me to be like, “Well, I want to do that for other people, too,” and when you do that it’s a sense of empowerment. Teaching is learning and learning to lead is very synonymous with each other.

What skills have you learned about leadership that will help you with your future goals?

Learning about leadership is something that’s always evolving, it’s never stagnant. It’s always changing and always evolving because people are always changing, and some things that really stuck with me is leading from the front. I’m not going to ask you to do something that I myself wouldn’t do, and I’m not going to ask you to do something if I’m not going to go out there and do it with you. Those are some real strong points that I try to emulate, for instance, in our baseball team.

— Raquelle Gilbert

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey
Dining

Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey

When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News