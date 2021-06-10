Clayton Sands

Community/school activities Relay For Life at Mainland Regional High School; varsity baseball captain; student council officer; unified sports member; National Honor Society member

Post high school plans Attend a university studying quantitative economics using his Navy ROTC scholarship

Career goals Become a naval officer, accelerate his career and start his own business one day.

What is Inclusion Day?

Inclusion Day is what’s evolved from the initial 3v3 21 Down Basketball Tournament. It’s a day for kids with different special needs all throughout South Jersey. We have fun, we have something for everybody. We have sports, games, relay races, we even have face painting. So it’s a really fun day for families and students with special needs to come together and really have a great day. With Inclusion Day, it’s sometimes tough to navigate who’s going to be coming, who’s going to be running this event and this event. Successes are the smiles on everyone’s faces, the families of the kids and especially the kids themselves. They always love a day to just have some fun and to relax.

What inspires you to be a leader?