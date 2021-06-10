Clayton Sands

Community/school activities Relay For Life at Mainland Regional High School; varsity baseball captain; student council officer; unified sports member; National Honor Society member
Community/school activities Relay For Life at Mainland Regional High School; varsity baseball captain; student council officer; unified sports member; National Honor Society member
Post high school plans Attend a university studying quantitative economics using his Navy ROTC scholarship
Career goals Become a naval officer, accelerate his career and start his own business one day.
What is Inclusion Day?
Inclusion Day is what’s evolved from the initial 3v3 21 Down Basketball Tournament. It’s a day for kids with different special needs all throughout South Jersey. We have fun, we have something for everybody. We have sports, games, relay races, we even have face painting. So it’s a really fun day for families and students with special needs to come together and really have a great day. With Inclusion Day, it’s sometimes tough to navigate who’s going to be coming, who’s going to be running this event and this event. Successes are the smiles on everyone’s faces, the families of the kids and especially the kids themselves. They always love a day to just have some fun and to relax.
What inspires you to be a leader?
Leading is one of the most powerful things you can do for someone. I’ve had some awesome people in my life kind of take me under their wing, and see how they do things and how they lead people. It really inspires me to be like, “Well, I want to do that for other people, too,” and when you do that it’s a sense of empowerment. Teaching is learning and learning to lead is very synonymous with each other.
What skills have you learned about leadership that will help you with your future goals?
Learning about leadership is something that’s always evolving, it’s never stagnant. It’s always changing and always evolving because people are always changing, and some things that really stuck with me is leading from the front. I’m not going to ask you to do something that I myself wouldn’t do, and I’m not going to ask you to do something if I’m not going to go out there and do it with you. Those are some real strong points that I try to emulate, for instance, in our baseball team.
— Raquelle Gilbert