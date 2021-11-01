CLAUDIA MILLER: BEST INSURANCE AGENT

Insurance.

We all need it, but do we realize the hard work that goes into providing the best policies to protect our assets?

Claudia Miller, winner of Best Insurance Agent in the Best Individualizes Services category in the annual Best of The Press contest, does and is humbled to know a majority of the 480 clients she serves per year recognize her diligence as well.

Miller currently works for McMahon Insurance Agency as the commercial lines account manager. This job entails working for businesses and their insurance needs such as general liability, business automotive and worker's compensation. Miller attributes her success to her experience, knowledge and excellent customer service.

“I’m a customer service person so, I have a customer-first mentality,” Miller says.

Miler initially entered the field in 1988. Then, she was 21 years old and working in banking. She received a phone call one day at home for an opportunity to work in the insurance field. Miller has not looked back since, and has been excelling in the field for more than 30 years.

“I would never call myself an expert, because you can always learn more; but I have a lot of experience,” Miller says.