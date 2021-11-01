CLAUDIA MILLER: BEST INSURANCE AGENT

Insurance.
We all need it, but do we realize the hard work that goes into providing the best policies to protect our assets?
Claudia Miller, winner of Best Insurance Agent in the Best Individualizes Services category in the annual Best of The Press contest, does and is humbled to know a majority of the 480 clients she serves per year recognize her diligence as well.
Miller currently works for McMahon Insurance Agency as the commercial lines account manager. This job entails working for businesses and their insurance needs such as general liability, business automotive and worker's compensation. Miller attributes her success to her experience, knowledge and excellent customer service.
“I’m a customer service person so, I have a customer-first mentality,” Miller says.
Miler initially entered the field in 1988. Then, she was 21 years old and working in banking. She received a phone call one day at home for an opportunity to work in the insurance field. Miller has not looked back since, and has been excelling in the field for more than 30 years.
“I would never call myself an expert, because you can always learn more; but I have a lot of experience,” Miller says.
Although insurance will always be needed, laws and regulations change and insurance agents such as Miller work hard to continue practicing and learning in order to keep servicing clients the best she can.
“I have a CISR designation and for our license, we have a state license, you have to go to classes every year to get credits to keep our license. You are always taking classes and things change,” Miller says.
Despite the hard and ever-evolving work, Miller says she takes pride in the work she does and the clients she serves.
“I like seeing it come to fruition, from beginning to end. I like selling the product, seeing the client happy, you know? Commercial is more negation, so, making it come to where you want it to be and negotiating the best coverage for the best price for your customer,” Miller says.
Miller says the recognition she received is due to surrounding herself with a great team.
“I work for a great company: the agents I work for — we are a team. Teamwork makes the dream work,” Miller says.