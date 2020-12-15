 Skip to main content
Claudia Booth
On Dec. 08 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School Freshman Claudia Booth is the Press's Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Mainland Regional Fr.

Booth is The Press Girls Runner of the Year. She led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III championship. Booth finished fifth at the South Jersey Group III championship.

