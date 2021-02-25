Claude Giroux sparks Flyers in return from COVID-19 absence

Since their schedule has been so spread out because of four coronavirus-caused postponements, the Philadelphia Flyers' recent stretch of poor play has not been magnified.

But they entered Wednesday having quietly lost four of their last five games, and needing a win to climb back into an East Division playoff spot.

They went out and, sparked by the return of captain Claude Giroux, made that happen at the Wells Fargo Center.

Playing his first game after a 14-day quarantine because he contracted the coronavirus, Giroux had three assists for the 23rd time in his career, steering the Flyers to a much-needed 4-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Giroux, showing no ill effects of his illness, had a game-high eight shots, won 8-of-11 faceoffs (73%), played in all situations, and was plus-2 in 20:45.

"Surprised would be an understatement," coach Alain Vigneault said about Giroux's dominance after such a long layoff. "... My intention was not to play him as much, but you could tell early on he was on his game tonight. He had a lot of jump. He had quickness to his game and was making plays, so I used him and he didn't seem to be fatigued at all."