Elegantly remodeled Ventnor home priced more affordably than you might think

Another striking aspect of the house is the fireplace in the family room/sunporch with a floor-to-ceiling hearth of raw granite blocks that the owner describes as being “practically iridescent,” along with a diamond-shaped metal plaque in the middle. While it’s equipped with an automatic gas-log, it also can be used to burn wood, as can a second ornate fireplace in the living room.

The house has other unusual features as well — for example, rather than posts, the finished basement has all-steel-beam construction “so it doesn’t appear to be a basement,” as the owner puts it. In addition, a water purification system assures that “every drop of water is purified,” she notes — even that used to water the plants.

Then there’s the renovation work, which was done by a custom builder specializing in such restoration, who she says fully refurbished the property “inside and out,” including installing new wooden flooring and a brand new staircase, replacing the electrical and plumbing fixtures, redoing the wainscoting, arches and moldings “to simulate the look of the 1920s,” restoring the woodwork around the fireplace and the windows to its original look, and sealing the exterior with five coats of cement and two coats of Dryvit.