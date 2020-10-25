Elegantly remodeled Ventnor home priced more affordably than you might think

You might naturally assume that a fully restored home that’s as magnificent, both inside and out, as the seven-bedroom, six-bath, beach-block residence at 106 S. Cornwall Ave. in Ventnor’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood would carry a much heftier price tag than the $1,788,000 it’s listed at. Especially considering what property alone is worth in this highly desirable locality and all the custom renovation work that’s gone into every nook and cranny of this elegant century-old abode.
But, yes, that is indeed what this 13-room, three-story home on a 125-by-50-foot lot within sight of the ocean and only a minute’s stroll from the beach and Boardwalk is going for — a house that, according to its owner, is not only in “impeccable condition,” requiring little if any maintenance, but thoroughly insulated so as to keep energy costs quite low year-round and built high enough so as to require only minimal flood insurance premiums.
There’s also what its next owner will be getting in terms of living space and architectural amenities. Apart from its being able to accommodate a good-size family, along with guests (with a separate apartment provided in the finished basement complete with its own living room, fully equipped kitchen and private entrance), this 6,000-square-foot dwelling is at once elegant and easy-going. “Soothing to the soul” is how its current owner characterizes it after having lived there 15 years, or in the words of one of her visitors, “beautiful, but still beachy.”
Unlike many typical beach houses, however, this home has a lavishly landscaped exterior, with an aesthetically coordinated and carefully cultivated assortment of terraced magnolia trees, oriental plants, bushes and flowers in front and a private garden in the back surrounding a wide, walled-in pavered patio that provides an ideal place to sit and relax outside. The landscaping, the owner notes, also requires minimal maintenance, as the plants it consists of are perennials.
Inside, the first-floor living and dining area consists of opulent and spacious yet very comfortable rooms of the sort that were popular in the 1920s when the house was originally built. “Everything meshes because the rooms are so big,” says the owner, who prior to this year, with its limitations on gatherings, held several large ones there, including a cocktail party with 150 guests. In addition, she says, “most of the bedrooms are actually suites,” complete with their own baths.
One of the most prominent and practical features of the interior is a humongous kitchen equipped with almost new, black stainless steel GE Profile appliances, as well as a center island with a polished granite countertop that can double as an extra kitchen table, an extraordinary number of cabinets and drawers (as well as a huge adjacent pantry), ceiling fans, an elegant backsplash and no fewer than three windows with both custom blinds and roll-up designer shades.
Another striking aspect of the house is the fireplace in the family room/sunporch with a floor-to-ceiling hearth of raw granite blocks that the owner describes as being “practically iridescent,” along with a diamond-shaped metal plaque in the middle. While it’s equipped with an automatic gas-log, it also can be used to burn wood, as can a second ornate fireplace in the living room.
The house has other unusual features as well — for example, rather than posts, the finished basement has all-steel-beam construction “so it doesn’t appear to be a basement,” as the owner puts it. In addition, a water purification system assures that “every drop of water is purified,” she notes — even that used to water the plants.
Then there’s the renovation work, which was done by a custom builder specializing in such restoration, who she says fully refurbished the property “inside and out,” including installing new wooden flooring and a brand new staircase, replacing the electrical and plumbing fixtures, redoing the wainscoting, arches and moldings “to simulate the look of the 1920s,” restoring the woodwork around the fireplace and the windows to its original look, and sealing the exterior with five coats of cement and two coats of Dryvit.
Amenities also include a two-car garage with extra room for bicycles and equipment and an electronic door with room outside for three more vehicles; a finished storage attic that’s been sheetrocked and painted; Andersen Windows and customized draperies throughout the house, three-zone heating and air conditioning; soundproofing between both the floors and the rooms, and a considerable number of deep closets. The present furnishings are also negotiable if a buyer is interested in acquiring them.
“I still love this house,” says the owner, who’s selling it to downsize. “I want a family to buy it who’s going to enjoy it as much as ours has.”
If you think that family might be yours, you can arrange for a tour by calling listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach-Margate at 609-487-7234 or by emailing her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com. But don’t delay, because a buy like this isn’t apt to stay on the market for very long.
