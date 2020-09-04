LS Clark Harris - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris, a 2002 Southern Regional graduate, enters his 11th season in the NFL. The Bengals opened preseason play Saturday with a 38-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris played football at Rutgers University. Since 2009, he has played for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team's long snapper. Harris made the 2018 Pro Bowl.

