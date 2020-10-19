Clarification and corrections

Clarification
The education of a candidate for Atlantic County Freeholder, Celeste Fernandez, was unclear in a story on page A6 of Sunday’s edition. Fernandez is planning to participate in an eight-week certificate course in global business and politics through Yale University.
Correction
Due to an editing error, Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco’s class was incorrect in a list that appeared on B1 in Monday’s edition. Pacheco is a junior.
