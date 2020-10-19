 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification and corrections
0 comments

Clarification and corrections

  • 0

Clarification

The education of a candidate for Atlantic County Freeholder, Celeste Fernandez, was unclear in a story on page A6 of Sunday’s edition. Fernandez is planning to participate in an eight-week certificate course in global business and politics through Yale University.

Correction

Due to an editing error, Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco’s class was incorrect in a list that appeared on B1 in Monday’s edition. Pacheco is a junior.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News