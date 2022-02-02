 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clara Park returns for the second time as a Wing Wars judge. Park is a culinary development chef for OTG Management, as well as a former champion on Food Network’s hit show “Chopped.” She also serves as head of the chef’s advisory council for C-CAP Philadelphia. As a consultant, she developed recipes for Campbell’s Soup, Swanson, Tabasco and Upwave.com, ultimately being co-nominated for a James Beard Award in 2014 for Best Cooking Video.

