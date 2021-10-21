 Skip to main content
CLAIRE SWIFT
Party: Republican

Age: 46

100721-pac-nws-ld2debate

On October 6 2021, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for District 2 State Assembly candidates — Democrats Assemblyman John Armato and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift. Swift.

Residence: Margate

Political message: Swift said she is running because she saw a lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that left small businesses and residents without the information and help they needed, and because she has seen a lack of respect for the concerns of parents and small businesses in the way the Democratic legislature has handled marijuana legalization, taxation and other issues.

