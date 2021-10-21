CLAIRE SWIFT

Party: Republican
Age: 46
Residence: Margate
Political message: Swift said she is running because she saw a lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that left small businesses and residents without the information and help they needed, and because she has seen a lack of respect for the concerns of parents and small businesses in the way the Democratic legislature has handled marijuana legalization, taxation and other issues.
